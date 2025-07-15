KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances return Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lower 90s with heat indices near 100 through Wednesday
- Good rain chance Wednesday night-Thursday morning
- Hottest weather of the season possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most areas stay dry.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Tonight: A weakening line of storms push in from the northwest. Highest chance of rain north and west of Kansas City.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 73º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
High: 93º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.