KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances return Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lower 90s with heat indices near 100 through Wednesday

Good rain chance Wednesday night-Thursday morning

Hottest weather of the season possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most areas stay dry.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

High: 92º

Tonight: A weakening line of storms push in from the northwest. Highest chance of rain north and west of Kansas City.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 73º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

High: 93º

