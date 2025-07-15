Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances return Wednesday

First storm chance is early Wednesday northwest of KC
Rain chances return Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower 90s with heat indices near 100 through Wednesday
  • Good rain chance Wednesday night-Thursday morning
  • Hottest weather of the season possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most areas stay dry.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
High: 92º

Tonight: A weakening line of storms push in from the northwest. Highest chance of rain north and west of Kansas City.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 73º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
High: 93º

