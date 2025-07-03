KSHB 41 Weather | Rain Chances Stay Low Until Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great summer weather continues with no rain expected throught Independence Day
- Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday
- 1-2 inches of rain are possible in the next seven days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid!
Wind: South 5-10 mph
High: 90º
Tonight: Clear and warm.
Wind: Light & variable
Low: 73º
Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
Wind: South 10-20
High: 90º
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.
High: 86º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
High: 86º
