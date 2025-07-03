Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain Chances Stay Low Until Saturday

Staying dry through the 4th of July
Rain Chances Stay Low Until Saturday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great summer weather continues with no rain expected throught Independence Day
  • Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday
  • 1-2 inches of rain are possible in the next seven days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid!

Wind: South 5-10 mph

High: 90º

Tonight: Clear and warm.
Wind: Light & variable

Low: 73º

Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind: South 10-20

High: 90º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

High: 86º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
High: 86º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.