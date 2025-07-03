KSHB 41 Weather | Rain Chances Stay Low Until Saturday

Staying dry through the 4th of July

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great summer weather continues with no rain expected throught Independence Day

Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday

1-2 inches of rain are possible in the next seven days KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid! Wind: South 5-10 mph High: 90º Tonight: Clear and warm.

Wind: Light & variable Low: 73º Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Wind: South 10-20 High: 90º Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms. High: 86º Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

High: 86º Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.