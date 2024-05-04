KSHB 41 Weather | Rain clearing out quickly this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly cloudy Saturday as rain clears out through mid morning

More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 on Sunday afternoon

Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.

High: 67°

Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph G25

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 46°

Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph G20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to try and stay south but could creep north toward I-70 through the afternoon.

High: 68°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

