Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain clearing out quickly this morning

Rain persist through 9-10 am then we should be mostly cloudy and mild for your Saturday. Rain chances Sunday have slide south and continue to drop.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-05-04 09:49:34-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy Saturday as rain clears out through mid morning
  • More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 on Sunday afternoon
  • Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph G25

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 46°
Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph G20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to try and stay south but could creep north toward I-70 through the afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.