KSHB 41 Weather | Rain clearing out quickly this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly cloudy Saturday as rain clears out through mid morning
- More rain moves in for areas south of I-70 on Sunday afternoon
- Monitoring severe chances on Monday night into early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: Showers and storms are possible in the morning, tapering off by 10am. Partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon and temperatures are much cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N/NW 10-15 mph G25
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 46°
Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph G20
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to try and stay south but could creep north toward I-70 through the afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
