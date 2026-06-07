KSHB 41 Weather | Rain continues today with some thunder

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rounds of rain and thunder through the day Sunday
- Less rain by Monday and Tuesday
- Especially hot and muggy during the middle of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Widespread showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. No severe weather. Muggy.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 68°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Monday: Rain in Missouri during the morning, but more clear in the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with only a small hint of an isolated shower. Hot, with a heat index over 100°.
Low: 72°
High: 92°
Wind: SW 15 mph
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