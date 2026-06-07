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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain continues today with some thunder

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain and thunder through the day Sunday
  • Less rain by Monday and Tuesday
  • Especially hot and muggy during the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Widespread showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. No severe weather. Muggy.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 68°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Monday: Rain in Missouri during the morning, but more clear in the afternoon.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with only a small hint of an isolated shower. Hot, with a heat index over 100°.
Low: 72°
High: 92°
Wind: SW 15 mph

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