KSHB 41 Weather | Rain continues today with some thunder

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rounds of rain and thunder through the day Sunday

Less rain by Monday and Tuesday

Especially hot and muggy during the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Widespread showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. No severe weather. Muggy.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 68°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Monday: Rain in Missouri during the morning, but more clear in the afternoon.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with only a small hint of an isolated shower. Hot, with a heat index over 100°.

Low: 72°

High: 92°

Wind: SW 15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

