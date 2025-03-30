KSHB 41 Weather | Rain gives way to cloudy and cool Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain pushes out before sunrise with a lingering shower or two through lunchtime

Sunday is cool and cloudy

Monday morning is in the 30s so protect any cold-sensitive plants

The next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday Morning: Rain ends across the Kansas City metro before sunrise Sunday. Areas east of Kansas City hold on to the rain through around 7 a.m. Sunday. Cooler air is moving in behind the cold front.

Temps: Low 40s

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a northwest wind. Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday.

High: 49°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clouds linger in the region overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30s across the area. Any cold-sensitive plants should be brought indoors to protect against colder temperatures.

Low: 38°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, quiet weather and cooler.

High: 53°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Windy conditions return for Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Storms chances go up late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Severe weather is possible.

Low: 40° High: 63°

Wind: S15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

