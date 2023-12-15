KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases by lunch keeping temperatures in the low 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain builds in this afternoon, most likely arriving west to east around lunch

Rain will carry over into Saturday afternoon with totals getting close to .50"

Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday although the wind picks up by the evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain builds in around lunch with steadier and more widespread rain by the early evening.

High: 51°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers continue while staying mild.

Low: 40°

Wind: E to W 5 mph

Saturday: Rain becomes more scattered and lighter Saturday. Chance for rain continues through the afternoon.

High: 43°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

