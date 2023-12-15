KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases by lunch keeping temperatures in the low 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain builds in this afternoon, most likely arriving west to east around lunch
- Rain will carry over into Saturday afternoon with totals getting close to .50"
- Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday although the wind picks up by the evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain builds in around lunch with steadier and more widespread rain by the early evening.
High: 51°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers continue while staying mild.
Low: 40°
Wind: E to W 5 mph
Saturday: Rain becomes more scattered and lighter Saturday. Chance for rain continues through the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
