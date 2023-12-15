Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases by lunch keeping temperatures in the low 50s

Rain continues off & on through Saturday afternoon
and last updated 2023-12-15 06:54:54-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain builds in this afternoon, most likely arriving west to east around lunch
  • Rain will carry over into Saturday afternoon with totals getting close to .50"
  • Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday although the wind picks up by the evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain builds in around lunch with steadier and more widespread rain by the early evening.
High: 51°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers continue while staying mild.
Low: 40°

Wind: E to W 5 mph

Saturday: Rain becomes more scattered and lighter Saturday. Chance for rain continues through the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

