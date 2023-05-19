KSHB 41 Weather | Rain is likely today keeping temperatures in the 60s & 70s

Watch Now
Rain builds in later this morning, clearing north to south after 3pm
and last updated 2023-05-19 06:16:33-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases after 9am this morning, tapering off by 3-4pm from north to south
  • Rainfall totals could reach .25"-.75" in the area with the higher totals south
  • Weekend weather looks nearly perfect with very low humidity and comfortable temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers in northern Missouri this morning will lead to widespread rain south of 36-HWY from 9am-4pm as a disturbance moves through. The rain ends from north to south during the late afternoon with some great weather for evening activities. Temperatures get much cooler tonight.
High: 69°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and very cool.
Low: 47°

Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful with a touch of haze and very little humidity.
High: 72°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.
Low: 50° High: 78°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

