KSHB 41 Weather | Rain is likely today keeping temperatures in the 60s & 70s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain increases after 9am this morning, tapering off by 3-4pm from north to south
- Rainfall totals could reach .25"-.75" in the area with the higher totals south
- Weekend weather looks nearly perfect with very low humidity and comfortable temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers in northern Missouri this morning will lead to widespread rain south of 36-HWY from 9am-4pm as a disturbance moves through. The rain ends from north to south during the late afternoon with some great weather for evening activities. Temperatures get much cooler tonight.
High: 69°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and very cool.
Low: 47°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful with a touch of haze and very little humidity.
High: 72°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. Just a bit warmer with low humidity.
Low: 50° High: 78°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
