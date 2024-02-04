KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, mainly south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m. while it stays dry north of I-70
- Rainfall will range from a trace northeast of KC to 1" southwest of KC
- Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week, but this run comes with wind
- Chance to see a storms system for Superbowl Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m from east to west. Total rainfall in KC will range from a trace north of I-70 to .25"-.75" south of I-70.
High: 49°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder
Low: 30°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a light wind. A nice day.
High: 53°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
