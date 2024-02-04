Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, mainly south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m.

Highs today will be 45°-50°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2024-02-04 07:33:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m. while it stays dry north of I-70
  • Rainfall will range from a trace northeast of KC to 1" southwest of KC
  • Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week, but this run comes with wind
  • Chance to see a storms system for Superbowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m from east to west. Total rainfall in KC will range from a trace north of I-70 to .25"-.75" south of I-70.
High: 49°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder
Low: 30°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a light wind. A nice day.
High: 53°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

