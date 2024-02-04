KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, mainly south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m. while it stays dry north of I-70

Rainfall will range from a trace northeast of KC to 1" southwest of KC

Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week, but this run comes with wind

Chance to see a storms system for Superbowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain, south of I-70 ends 1-3 p.m from east to west. Total rainfall in KC will range from a trace north of I-70 to .25"-.75" south of I-70.

High: 49°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.

Temperatures drop to around 40°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder

Low: 30°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a light wind. A nice day.

High: 53°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

