KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves across central Missouri today

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds, humidity and pleasant temperatures today

The rain will stay across central Missouri today keeping KC mostly dry through Friday

Stronger storms and soaking rain sweeps through the area Saturday evening-Sunday morning

Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a morning shower. Rain more likely east of KC.

High: 79°

Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and staying mostly dry.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Warmer afternoon, increasing winds and a few storms possible in the evening. Don't adjust plans yet!

Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

