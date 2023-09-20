KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves across central Missouri today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds, humidity and pleasant temperatures today
- The rain will stay across central Missouri today keeping KC mostly dry through Friday
- Stronger storms and soaking rain sweeps through the area Saturday evening-Sunday morning
- Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a morning shower. Rain more likely east of KC.
High: 79°
Wind: S 10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and staying mostly dry.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Warmer afternoon, increasing winds and a few storms possible in the evening. Don't adjust plans yet!
Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
