Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves across central Missouri today

Slightly more humid today while temperatures stay pleasant in Kansas City
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-20 06:44:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds, humidity and pleasant temperatures today
  • The rain will stay across central Missouri today keeping KC mostly dry through Friday
  • Stronger storms and soaking rain sweeps through the area Saturday evening-Sunday morning
  • Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a morning shower. Rain more likely east of KC.
High: 79°
Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry.
Low: 60° 

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and staying mostly dry.
High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Warmer afternoon, increasing winds and a few storms possible in the evening. Don't adjust plans yet!
Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.