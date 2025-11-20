KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in this evening from the south

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A dry day with rain moving in from the south this evening
- Rain, heavy at times, tonight, periods of lighter rain Friday
- Great weather this weekend, highs in the 50s and 60s
- A strong cold front moves through around Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain chances after 7 PM from the south
High: 60°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times tonight, a few thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 51°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Steady temperatures near 50, chilly wind with occasional showers. Some heavy at times. The rain exits Friday evening.
High: 52°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Morning low clouds and some fog, then a nice day with abundant sunshine.
Low: 43°
High: 56°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
