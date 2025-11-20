KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in this evening from the south

WEATHER HEADLINES



A dry day with rain moving in from the south this evening

Rain, heavy at times, tonight, periods of lighter rain Friday

Great weather this weekend, highs in the 50s and 60s

A strong cold front moves through around Thanksgiving



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain chances after 7 PM from the south

High: 60°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times tonight, a few thunderstorms are possible.

Low: 51°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Steady temperatures near 50, chilly wind with occasional showers. Some heavy at times. The rain exits Friday evening.

High: 52°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Morning low clouds and some fog, then a nice day with abundant sunshine.

Low: 43°

High: 56°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—