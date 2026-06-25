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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and storms becoming likely Thursday afternoon
  • Thunderstorms likely Thursday night - Friday morning
  • Additional storms possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A shower or storm is possible during the entire day, becoming likely in the afternoon and evening.
High: 81°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 65°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, with some clearing in the afternoon. Flash flooding may occur early in the morning.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

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