KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers and storms becoming likely Thursday afternoon
- Thunderstorms likely Thursday night - Friday morning
- Additional storms possible Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A shower or storm is possible during the entire day, becoming likely in the afternoon and evening.
High: 81°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 65°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, with some clearing in the afternoon. Flash flooding may occur early in the morning.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
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