KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and storms becoming likely Thursday afternoon

Thunderstorms likely Thursday night - Friday morning

Additional storms possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A shower or storm is possible during the entire day, becoming likely in the afternoon and evening.

High: 81°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 65°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, with some clearing in the afternoon. Flash flooding may occur early in the morning.

Low: 65°

High: 79°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

