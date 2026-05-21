KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves into the Kansas City area Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain moves in Thursday
- Additional showers and storms Friday-Saturday
- Drying out and warming up Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Cloudy, cool, and soggy. Light rain and drizzle possible throughout the day. Rain becoming likely by the evening.
High: 61°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms possible. Another cool night.
Low: 55°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Showers and storms likely in the morning, drier time in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.
Low: 55°
High: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
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