KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves into the Kansas City area Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain moves in Thursday

Additional showers and storms Friday-Saturday

Drying out and warming up Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy, cool, and soggy. Light rain and drizzle possible throughout the day. Rain becoming likely by the evening.

High: 61°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible. Another cool night.

Low: 55°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Showers and storms likely in the morning, drier time in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.

Low: 55°

High: 68°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

