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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves into the Kansas City area Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday evening update
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in Thursday
  • Additional showers and storms Friday-Saturday
  • Drying out and warming up Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy, cool, and soggy. Light rain and drizzle possible throughout the day. Rain becoming likely by the evening.
High: 61°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible. Another cool night.
Low: 55°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Showers and storms likely in the morning, drier time in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.
Low: 55°
High: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

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