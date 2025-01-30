KSHB 41 Weather | Rain picks up this afternoon as temperatures hold in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain picks up this afternoon and evening with the heaviest expected overnight and into tomorrow morning

1-3" of rain possible through Tuesday morning

Warm and dry for the weekend, temperatures approach 60° on Sunday

Turning much colder next week with a storm system in question Wednesday-Friday; Will need to monitor

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy and mild through the day. Mostly dry with damp roads this morning with increasing coverage and intensity in the rain by the late afternoon and evening hours.

High: 48°

Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Widespread heavy rain likely overnight. Accumulation of 1-3" expected.

Low: 39°

Wind: NE to W-NW 15-25 mph

Friday: The heavy rain ends by mid-morning, after 8-10am. Increasing sunshine by the early afternoon while staying breezy and warmer than average temperatures.

High: 49°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

