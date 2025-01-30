KSHB 41 Weather | Rain picks up this afternoon as temperatures hold in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain picks up this afternoon and evening with the heaviest expected overnight and into tomorrow morning
- 1-3" of rain possible through Tuesday morning
- Warm and dry for the weekend, temperatures approach 60° on Sunday
- Turning much colder next week with a storm system in question Wednesday-Friday; Will need to monitor
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Cloudy and mild through the day. Mostly dry with damp roads this morning with increasing coverage and intensity in the rain by the late afternoon and evening hours.
High: 48°
Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Widespread heavy rain likely overnight. Accumulation of 1-3" expected.
Low: 39°
Wind: NE to W-NW 15-25 mph
Friday: The heavy rain ends by mid-morning, after 8-10am. Increasing sunshine by the early afternoon while staying breezy and warmer than average temperatures.
High: 49°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.