KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & storms around today will keep temperatures running cooler around KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and thunderstorms this morning could make it to KC with the better zone staying west of I-35

Another round of rain & storms are possible in the afternoon which will keep temperatures running a bit cooler in the low 80s

Thursday-Saturday we return to hotter weather with little rain up until Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. Most areas west of I-35 will get rain today, with more of an isolated potential east of I-35. Some locations may see 1"-2" of rain, while others may not see 1-2 drops.

High: 83°

Wind: Se to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Any lingering thunderstorms end overnight while clouds linger. Temperatures feel nice.

Low: 70°

Wind: E 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and back to the warmth and humidity.

High: 89° Heat index: 95°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

