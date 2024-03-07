Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & storms pick up later this morning and afternoon

Periods of heavy rain possible through the afternoon and evening
and last updated 2024-03-07 06:18:28-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A soaking rain arrives late this morning and lasts through Friday morning
  • Periods of heavy rain may lead to some isolated flooding concerns on area roads, drive carefully this evening
  • Much cooler the next 3 days with highs in the 50s and lows close to freezing

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Grab the wet weather gear as moderate to heavy rain moves in by the late morning and early afternoon. Some minor flooding is possible in poorly drained areas otherwise, flash flooding is not expected.
High: 54°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: The rain continues overnight but should gradually taper off by the morning hours.
Low: 46°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Gray skies with drizzle and light rain showers lingering through the morning and early afternoon. A northerly breeze makes it chilly.
High: 50°
Wind: N 10-20, G 30 mph

