KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & storms pick up later this morning and afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A soaking rain arrives late this morning and lasts through Friday morning

Periods of heavy rain may lead to some isolated flooding concerns on area roads, drive carefully this evening

Much cooler the next 3 days with highs in the 50s and lows close to freezing

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Grab the wet weather gear as moderate to heavy rain moves in by the late morning and early afternoon. Some minor flooding is possible in poorly drained areas otherwise, flash flooding is not expected.

High: 54°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: The rain continues overnight but should gradually taper off by the morning hours.

Low: 46°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Gray skies with drizzle and light rain showers lingering through the morning and early afternoon. A northerly breeze makes it chilly.

High: 50°

Wind: N 10-20, G 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

