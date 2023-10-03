KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, storms tonight bring cool down for end of week

WEATHER HEADLINES



One more day of the early Autumn warmth as highs reach the mid 80s

First cold front brings rain & storms to the area tonight & early Wednesday

Second cold front ushers in very cool air Friday to the weekend

Watch for our first frost of the season Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Our last day with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Clouds continue to build in this morning as the breezes pick up out of the south. Any rain or thunderstorms will hold off until after midnight.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: A weakening line of rain and thunderstorms arrive after midnight. The rain will taper off by sunrise Wednesday.

Low: 65°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Showers push east or fade completely right before our morning commute. Our sky turns partly cloudy and highs cool nearly 10 degrees.

High: 78°

Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

