KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, storms tonight bring cool down for end of week

1 more warm October day before the weather starts to change
and last updated 2023-10-03 06:43:13-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more day of the early Autumn warmth as highs reach the mid 80s
  • First cold front brings rain & storms to the area tonight & early Wednesday
  • Second cold front ushers in very cool air Friday to the weekend
  • Watch for our first frost of the season Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Our last day with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Clouds continue to build in this morning as the breezes pick up out of the south. Any rain or thunderstorms will hold off until after midnight.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: A weakening line of rain and thunderstorms arrive after midnight. The rain will taper off by sunrise Wednesday.
Low: 65° 

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Showers push east or fade completely right before our morning commute. Our sky turns partly cloudy and highs cool nearly 10 degrees.
High: 78°
Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

