KSHB 41 Weather | Rain tapers off this morning with some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon

Drying out later this morning & continues through the weekend
and last updated 2024-05-16 06:52:57-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain tapers off this morning south of I-70, staying gray through the mid afternoon
  • Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend
  • Staying warm with more rounds of thunderstorms next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: The morning rain tapers off while staying mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon.
High: 74°
Wind: Light to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and comfortable.
Low: 58°

Wind: Light

Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky! Warming up as well.
High: 81°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

