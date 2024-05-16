KSHB 41 Weather | Rain tapers off this morning with some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain tapers off this morning south of I-70, staying gray through the mid afternoon

Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend

Staying warm with more rounds of thunderstorms next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: The morning rain tapers off while staying mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon.

High: 74°

Wind: Light to W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and comfortable.

Low: 58°

Wind: Light

Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky! Warming up as well.

High: 81°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

