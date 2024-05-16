KSHB 41 Weather | Rain tapers off this morning with some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain tapers off this morning south of I-70, staying gray through the mid afternoon
- Much drier and sunnier Friday into the weekend
- Staying warm with more rounds of thunderstorms next week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: The morning rain tapers off while staying mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon.
High: 74°
Wind: Light to W-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, calm and comfortable.
Low: 58°
Wind: Light
Friday: Finally a dry day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky! Warming up as well.
High: 81°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
