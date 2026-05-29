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KSHB 41 Weather | Rainy at times through today

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wet today, with some areas picking up over an inch of new rainfall
  • Showers and storms will continue to come and go through the weekend
  • Not completely rid of the rain next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Numerous showers, especially in the morning. Scattered storms in the afternoon.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Friday night: Spotty showers.
Low: 66°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Saturday: Morning showers and perhaps a few afternoon storms.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.
Low: 66°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

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