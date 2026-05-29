KSHB 41 Weather | Rainy at times through today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wet today, with some areas picking up over an inch of new rainfall

Showers and storms will continue to come and go through the weekend

Not completely rid of the rain next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Numerous showers, especially in the morning. Scattered storms in the afternoon.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Friday night: Spotty showers.

Low: 66°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Saturday: Morning showers and perhaps a few afternoon storms.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Low: 66°

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

