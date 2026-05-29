KSHB 41 Weather | Rainy at times through today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wet today, with some areas picking up over an inch of new rainfall
- Showers and storms will continue to come and go through the weekend
- Not completely rid of the rain next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Numerous showers, especially in the morning. Scattered storms in the afternoon.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Friday night: Spotty showers.
Low: 66°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers and perhaps a few afternoon storms.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.
Low: 66°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
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