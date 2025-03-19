KSHB 41 Weather | Rapidly changing conditions this afternoon with falling temperatures, high wind, rain, snow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning & afternoon as the wind remains very strong

Highs Wind Warning in place through 10pm, wind gusts up to 50-60 mph possible through the night

Rain increases late this afternoon, changing over to snow during the evening commute. Take your time on the roads tonight as conditions may be more challenging

Temperatures slowly recover the rest of the week, back to the 60s over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm morning temperatures, falling to the 40s then 30s by the afternoon. Very strong wind expected all day. A wintry mix of rain and snow develops after lunch, changing to snow during the evening commute. Road conditions may turn more challenging with the wind-driven snow. Most snow melts but could be slushy if it is snowing heavy enough.

Afternoon: Dropping to the 30s by 3 p.m.

Wind: S to N 20-30, Gusts 60 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy as the wind slowly dies down after midnight. Temperatures stay very cold and roads could be wet to slick in places.

Low: 29°

Wind: N-NW 20-35 mph

Thursday: Happy first day of spring! Spring starts at 4:01 a.m. It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures below freezing. Will need to monitor for any slick spots. The afternoon features more sunshine, a slight breeze and seasonally cool temperatures.

High: 56°

Wind: W-NW to W-SW 10-20 mph

