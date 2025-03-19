KSHB 41 Weather | Rapidly changing conditions this afternoon with falling temperatures, high wind, rain, snow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning & afternoon as the wind remains very strong
- Highs Wind Warning in place through 10pm, wind gusts up to 50-60 mph possible through the night
- Rain increases late this afternoon, changing over to snow during the evening commute. Take your time on the roads tonight as conditions may be more challenging
- Temperatures slowly recover the rest of the week, back to the 60s over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Warm morning temperatures, falling to the 40s then 30s by the afternoon. Very strong wind expected all day. A wintry mix of rain and snow develops after lunch, changing to snow during the evening commute. Road conditions may turn more challenging with the wind-driven snow. Most snow melts but could be slushy if it is snowing heavy enough.
Afternoon: Dropping to the 30s by 3 p.m.
Wind: S to N 20-30, Gusts 60 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy as the wind slowly dies down after midnight. Temperatures stay very cold and roads could be wet to slick in places.
Low: 29°
Wind: N-NW 20-35 mph
Thursday: Happy first day of spring! Spring starts at 4:01 a.m. It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures below freezing. Will need to monitor for any slick spots. The afternoon features more sunshine, a slight breeze and seasonally cool temperatures.
High: 56°
Wind: W-NW to W-SW 10-20 mph
