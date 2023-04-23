KSHB 41 Weather | Record cold to start, but nice Sunday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool week for the NFL Draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s
- Dry and mild for the first day of the draft
- Several chances of rain this week, especially Tuesday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A record cold start followed by a nice afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer.
New morning low record: 31°
High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Monday: Finally, seasonably warm spring day with calmer wind under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: 38° High: 65°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Showers possible, best chance southwest of the Kansas City metro. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 45° High: 59°
Wind: SSE 10-25 mph
