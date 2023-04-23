KSHB 41 Weather | Record cold to start, but nice Sunday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cool week for the NFL Draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s

Dry and mild for the first day of the draft

Several chances of rain this week, especially Tuesday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A record cold start followed by a nice afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer.

New morning low record: 31°

High: 56°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Monday: Finally, seasonably warm spring day with calmer wind under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: 38° High: 65°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Showers possible, best chance southwest of the Kansas City metro. Mostly cloudy.

Low: 45° High: 59°

Wind: SSE 10-25 mph

