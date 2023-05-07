KSHB 41 Weather | Record heat possible Sunday, possible severe weather tonight

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chance of another record high today with highs around 90°
  • Severe thunderstorms likely this evening across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
  • The thunderstorms to the north may surge south into our area tonight with severe weather possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance of setting a record high temperature. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. There is a chance they turn south and affect KC later Sunday night. Some severe weather is possible.

High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. We will likely be tracking severe thunderstorms across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Temperatures dropping to around 80°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Chance for a round of thunderstorms, possibly severe after 9-10 p.m. Damaging wind is the main threat.
Low: 61°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Monday: Any thunderstorms end early. Then, partly cloudy and not as hot or humid.
High: 83°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

