KSHB 41 Weather | Record heat possible Sunday, possible severe weather tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance of another record high today with highs around 90°
- Severe thunderstorms likely this evening across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
- The thunderstorms to the north may surge south into our area tonight with severe weather possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance of setting a record high temperature. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. There is a chance they turn south and affect KC later Sunday night. Some severe weather is possible.
High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. We will likely be tracking severe thunderstorms across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Temperatures dropping to around 80°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Chance for a round of thunderstorms, possibly severe after 9-10 p.m. Damaging wind is the main threat.
Low: 61°
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Monday: Any thunderstorms end early. Then, partly cloudy and not as hot or humid.
High: 83°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
