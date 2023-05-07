KSHB 41 Weather | Record heat possible Sunday, possible severe weather tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chance of another record high today with highs around 90°

Severe thunderstorms likely this evening across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

The thunderstorms to the north may surge south into our area tonight with severe weather possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance of setting a record high temperature. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. There is a chance they turn south and affect KC later Sunday night. Some severe weather is possible.

High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. We will likely be tracking severe thunderstorms across Nebraska, Iowa, northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Temperatures dropping to around 80°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Chance for a round of thunderstorms, possibly severe after 9-10 p.m. Damaging wind is the main threat.

Low: 61°

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Monday: Any thunderstorms end early. Then, partly cloudy and not as hot or humid.

High: 83°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

