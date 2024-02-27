Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Record Warmth then an Arctic Blast after 3 PM

Highs today will be 75°-80° ahead of a very strong cold front.
2024-02-27

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record-setting warmth is likely today
  • A very strong cold front moves through 3-5 PM
  • Chance for a period of snow, possibly starting as rain, freezing rain, sleet 9 PM-4 AM
  • Back into the 70s next weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, and breezy with a elevated fire danger. A strong cold front moves through between 3 PM and 5 PM.
High: 76°, Record: 73° (2016)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening (5-9 PM): Very windy with rapidly falling temperatures.
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: A strong cold front moves through during the early evening, dropping temperatures 55-60 degrees by morning. There is a chance of snow, possibly starting as light rain, freezing rain and sleet, between 9 PM and 4 AM. A dusting to 1" is possible.
Low: 17°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph

Wednesday: Windy and very cold during the morning. Morning wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens. Then, the rest of the day will see decreasing clouds and wind, but it will stay cold.
High: 37°
Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph

