KSHB 41 Weather | Record warmth today-Tuesday, then strong winter blast

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record-setting warmth is possible today and Tuesday

A one-day winter blast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with snow looking likely

Back into the 70s next weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy with a chance to break a record high temperature.

High: 77°, Record: 76° (1896)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to the around 60°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 50°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm and breezy. A strong cold front moves through later in the afternoon and evening.

High: 75°, Record: 73° (2016)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday Night: A strong cold front moves through during the early evening, dropping temperatures 55-60 degrees by morning. There is an increasing chance of snow between 9 PM and 4 AM. A dusting to 1" is possible.

Low: 17°

Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: N-NW 20-40 mph

Wednesday: Chance for early morning light snow and slick spots and windy. Morning wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens. Then, the rest of the day will see decreasing clouds and wind, but it will stay cold.

High: 37°

Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph

