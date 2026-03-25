KSHB 41 Weather | Record watch in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, hot Wednesday with possible record highs
- Likely shattering record highs Thursday
- Cold front moves in late Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Abundant sunshine, hot and breezy.
High: 89° (Record: 90° in 1907)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy. A mild night.
Low: 67°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy with record highs likely ahead of a strong evening cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.
High: 90° (Record: 85° in 1991)
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
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