KSHB 41 Weather | Rising temperatures through the rest of the week

Highs reach the upper 40s today & the 60s by the weekend
and last updated 2023-11-01 06:25:47-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Waking up to bitter cold temperatures and frost on car's windshields
  • Enjoy warm temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Small chance for rain through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A bitter cold morning leads to some improvements by the afternoon. Staying breezy which will make it feel 10 degrees colder.
High: 49°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and chilly.
Low: 34°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: After starting near freezing, for the last time this week, sunshine and southerly winds continue our warming trend.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

