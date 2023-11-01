KSHB 41 Weather | Rising temperatures through the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Waking up to bitter cold temperatures and frost on car's windshields
- Enjoy warm temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Small chance for rain through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A bitter cold morning leads to some improvements by the afternoon. Staying breezy which will make it feel 10 degrees colder.
High: 49°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and chilly.
Low: 34°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Thursday: After starting near freezing, for the last time this week, sunshine and southerly winds continue our warming trend.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
