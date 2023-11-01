KSHB 41 Weather | Rising temperatures through the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Waking up to bitter cold temperatures and frost on car's windshields

Enjoy warm temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Small chance for rain through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A bitter cold morning leads to some improvements by the afternoon. Staying breezy which will make it feel 10 degrees colder.

High: 49°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and chilly.

Low: 34°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: After starting near freezing, for the last time this week, sunshine and southerly winds continue our warming trend.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

