Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Roller coaster temperatures

On Thursday, the KC area is split between a warm front.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries/light wintry mix possible Thursday morning
  • Warm front splits the area Thursday
  • Tumbling temperatures into the weekend
  • The mercury bottoms out on Sunday - a frigid Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning flurries/light wintry mix possible. Then ample sunshine. A mild afternoon.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with light and variable winds
Low: 31°
Wind: Light and variable

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy
High: 38° Low: 23°
Wind: NNW 10-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Flurries possible, with snow across far northern Missouri
High: 30° Low:

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo