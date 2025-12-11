KSHB 41 Weather | Roller coaster temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flurries/light wintry mix possible Thursday morning
- Warm front splits the area Thursday
- Tumbling temperatures into the weekend
- The mercury bottoms out on Sunday - a frigid Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning flurries/light wintry mix possible. Then ample sunshine. A mild afternoon.
High: 50°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with light and variable winds
Low: 31°
Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy
High: 38° Low: 23°
Wind: NNW 10-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Flurries possible, with snow across far northern Missouri
High: 30° Low: 9°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—