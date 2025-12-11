KSHB 41 Weather | Roller coaster temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flurries/light wintry mix possible Thursday morning

Warm front splits the area Thursday

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend

The mercury bottoms out on Sunday - a frigid Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning flurries/light wintry mix possible. Then ample sunshine. A mild afternoon.

High: 50°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with light and variable winds

Low: 31°

Wind: Light and variable

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy

High: 38° Low: 23°

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Flurries possible, with snow across far northern Missouri

High: 30° Low: 9°

