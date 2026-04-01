KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy Wednesday night with flooding possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms tonight may be strong to severe

Flooding possible especially southeast of Kansas City

Sunshine by Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday Night: Strong to severe storms are possible. Heavy rainfall is likely. Temperatures will slowly rise.

Low: 60°

Wind: E-SW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Thursday: Early morning thunderstorms possible, then seeing some sun by the afternoon.

High: 70°

Wind: WSW 15-25 mph

Friday: Thunderstorms highly likely in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather will be possible once again with all modes possible.

Low: 52°

High: 75°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

