KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy Wednesday night with flooding possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms tonight may be strong to severe
- Flooding possible especially southeast of Kansas City
- Sunshine by Thursday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday Night: Strong to severe storms are possible. Heavy rainfall is likely. Temperatures will slowly rise.
Low: 60°
Wind: E-SW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Thursday: Early morning thunderstorms possible, then seeing some sun by the afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: WSW 15-25 mph
Friday: Thunderstorms highly likely in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather will be possible once again with all modes possible.
Low: 52°
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
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