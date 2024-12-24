KSHB 41 Weather | Rudolph on standby for Christmas Eve fog

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fog possible Christmas Eve into Christmas
- Mainly cloudy, wet and mild to end the year
- Thursday and into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Overcast with peaks of sunshine through the afternoon.
High: 41°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Christmas Eve: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.
Low: 33°
Wind: ENE 5 mph
Christmas Day: Cloudy and cool with patchy fog.
High: 45°
Wind: ENE 5 mph
Christmas Night: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.
Low: 38°
Wind: E 5 mph
