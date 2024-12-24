KSHB 41 Weather | Rudolph on standby for Christmas Eve fog

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog possible Christmas Eve into Christmas

Mainly cloudy, wet and mild to end the year

Thursday and into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC area KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Overcast with peaks of sunshine through the afternoon.

High: 41°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph Christmas Eve: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.

Low: 33°

Wind: ENE 5 mph Christmas Day: Cloudy and cool with patchy fog.

High: 45°

Wind: ENE 5 mph Christmas Night: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.

Low: 38°

Wind: E 5 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

