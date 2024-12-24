Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rudolph on standby for Christmas Eve fog

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog possible Christmas Eve into Christmas
  • Mainly cloudy, wet and mild to end the year
  • Thursday and into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Overcast with peaks of sunshine through the afternoon.
High: 41°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.
Low: 33°
Wind: ENE 5 mph

Christmas Day: Cloudy and cool with patchy fog.
High: 45°
Wind: ENE 5 mph

Christmas Night: Cloudy with patchy fog possible.
Low: 38°
Wind: E 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.