KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered light showers today; Unseasonably warm Wednesday

Highs today will be in the low 70s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light showers around this morning into early afternoon
  • Unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday-Friday as highs return to the 80s
  • A cold front moves through later Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-storms & more seasonable temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers during the morning into early afternoon. We may see some sunshine later this afternoon.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 73°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 86°

Thursday: Continued unseasonably warm under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 61° High: 85°

