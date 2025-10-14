KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered light showers today; Unseasonably warm Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered light showers around this morning into early afternoon
- Unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday-Friday as highs return to the 80s
- A cold front moves through later Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-storms & more seasonable temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers during the morning into early afternoon. We may see some sunshine later this afternoon.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 73°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 86°
Thursday: Continued unseasonably warm under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Low: 61° High: 85°
