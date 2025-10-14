KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered light showers today; Unseasonably warm Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered light showers around this morning into early afternoon

Unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday-Friday as highs return to the 80s

A cold front moves through later Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-storms & more seasonable temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers during the morning into early afternoon. We may see some sunshine later this afternoon.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 73°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 64º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

High: 86°

Thursday: Continued unseasonably warm under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Low: 61° High: 85°

