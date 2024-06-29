Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered Morning Showers & T-Storms

Highs today will be in the 80s with high humidity.
and last updated 2024-06-29 07:35:27-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered morning showers & T-Storms then lots of clouds & humid
  • Super Sunday weather, cooler & less humid
  • Active weather pattern next week with several chances of rain & T-Storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers & T-storms mainly during the morning. Then, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy & humid afternoon.
High: 87° Heat Index: 92°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening as the humidity drops under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing and comfortable.
Low: 62°
Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Great weather for the last day of June. Partly cloudy, cooler & much less humid.
Heat Index: 79°
Wind: E-NE 5-15mph

