KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered Morning Showers & T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered morning showers & T-Storms then lots of clouds & humid

Super Sunday weather, cooler & less humid

Active weather pattern next week with several chances of rain & T-Storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers & T-storms mainly during the morning. Then, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy & humid afternoon.

High: 87° Heat Index: 92°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening as the humidity drops under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures drop to the 70s

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing and comfortable.

Low: 62°

Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Great weather for the last day of June. Partly cloudy, cooler & much less humid.

Heat Index: 79°

Wind: E-NE 5-15mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

