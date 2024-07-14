Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered morning showers & thunderstorms, then hot

Highs today will be 90°-95°
and last updated 2024-07-14 07:36:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a hot, breezy afternoon
  • Heat advisory through Monday night
  • Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid in the afternoon.
High: 93°
Heat Index: 100-107°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy, warm and humid.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Low: 78°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Hottest day of this heat streak with highs in the middle to upper-90s. Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms later at night as the cold front approaches.
High: 96°
Heat Index: 103-108°
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

