KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered morning showers & thunderstorms, then hot

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a hot, breezy afternoon

Heat advisory through Monday night

Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid in the afternoon.

High: 93°

Heat Index: 100-107°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy, warm and humid.

Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.

Low: 78°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Hottest day of this heat streak with highs in the middle to upper-90s. Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms later at night as the cold front approaches.

High: 96°

Heat Index: 103-108°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

