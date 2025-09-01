KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, a few thunderstorms today into tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day
- A few showers linger tonight into early Tuesday
- A strong cold front arrives mid-week, bringing another chance for showers
- Following the strong cold front, we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 70º
Tonight: Scattered showers and some drizzle.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 60º
Tuesday: A few showers and drizzle linger during the morning. Then, it becomes partly cloudy and pleasant.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
