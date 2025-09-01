KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, a few thunderstorms today into tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day

A few showers linger tonight into early Tuesday

A strong cold front arrives mid-week, bringing another chance for showers

Following the strong cold front, we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 70º

Tonight: Scattered showers and some drizzle.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

Tuesday: A few showers and drizzle linger during the morning. Then, it becomes partly cloudy and pleasant.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

