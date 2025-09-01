Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, a few thunderstorms today into tonight

Highs today will be around 70°
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day
  • A few showers linger tonight into early Tuesday
  • A strong cold front arrives mid-week, bringing another chance for showers
  • Following the strong cold front, we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Labor Day: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 70º

Tonight: Scattered showers and some drizzle.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 60º

Tuesday: A few showers and drizzle linger during the morning. Then, it becomes partly cloudy and pleasant.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º

