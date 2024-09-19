KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and storms possible this morning with another round this evening

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Two rounds of rain and storms today: First one arrives this morning into the mid-afternoon, second round develops during the early evening which could turn strong to severe
  • Better chance of beneficial rain over the weekend, Saturday-Sunday
  • Cooler air, in the 70s, next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A line of rain and thunderstorms roll into the area this morning, clearing during the mid-afternoon. The sun is out with more heat and humidity during the day before the second round of thunderstorms form in the early evening ahead of a cold front. Storms later in the day may be capable of producing hail and strong winds.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms clear out quickly with a mostly to partly cloudy sky expected through the night. Staying more warm and muggy.
Low: 69°

Wind: S to NW 10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot once again.
High: 92°
Wind: N to NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rounds of rain and thunderstorms possible. Staying decently warm and humid.
Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

