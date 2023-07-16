Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 am-10 pm

Some thunderstorms today may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-16 08:20:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tracking two chances of thunderstorms, each chance has the potential for strong wind and hail
  • First chance is today 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms
  • Second chance, more widespread thunderstorms is later Monday night into early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail

High: 87°, 70s in thunderstorms

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph, gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail
Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end around 10 p.m., then a calm night under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.
High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of early morning thunderstorms, some may contain strong winds and hail. Then partly to mostly cloudy and humid the rest of the day.
Low: 67° High: 87°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.