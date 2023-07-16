KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 am-10 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Tracking two chances of thunderstorms, each chance has the potential for strong wind and hail

First chance is today 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Second chance, more widespread thunderstorms is later Monday night into early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail

High: 87°, 70s in thunderstorms

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph, gusty in thunderstorms

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end around 10 p.m., then a calm night under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.

High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of early morning thunderstorms, some may contain strong winds and hail. Then partly to mostly cloudy and humid the rest of the day.

Low: 67° High: 87°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

