KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 am-10 pm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tracking two chances of thunderstorms, each chance has the potential for strong wind and hail
- First chance is today 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Second chance, more widespread thunderstorms is later Monday night into early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail
High: 87°, 70s in thunderstorms
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph, gusty in thunderstorms
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain 40-60 mph wind and hail
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end around 10 p.m., then a calm night under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.
High: 86°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A chance of early morning thunderstorms, some may contain strong winds and hail. Then partly to mostly cloudy and humid the rest of the day.
Low: 67° High: 87°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
