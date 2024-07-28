KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon & night

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the 80s
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and tonight
  • Excessive heat watch Monday-Thursday, but also a chance of thunderstorms
  • A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: An increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
High: 87° (Heat Index: 96°)
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

This Evening: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

Monday: A chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming hot and humid.
High: 93° (Heat index: 100°)
Wind: S 10-20

