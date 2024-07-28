KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon & night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and tonight

Excessive heat watch Monday-Thursday, but also a chance of thunderstorms

A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: An increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 87° (Heat Index: 96°)

Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

This Evening: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms

Monday: A chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming hot and humid.

High: 93° (Heat index: 100°)

Wind: S 10-20

