KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon & night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and tonight
- Excessive heat watch Monday-Thursday, but also a chance of thunderstorms
- A cold front by the end of the week helps to break the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: An increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
High: 87° (Heat Index: 96°)
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms
This Evening: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms
Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusty in some thunderstorms
Monday: A chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming hot and humid.
High: 93° (Heat index: 100°)
Wind: S 10-20
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.