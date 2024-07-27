KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

Drier but heating back up Sunday

Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 7 p.m.

High: 86°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm by morning.

Low: 71°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up. Slight chance of an early morning thunderstorm.

High: 89° (Heat Index: 96°)

Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

Sunday Night: A chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 70°

Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

