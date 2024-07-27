Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

Highs today will be in the 80s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
  • Drier but heating back up Sunday
  • Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 7 p.m.
High: 86°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm by morning.
Low: 71°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up. Slight chance of an early morning thunderstorm.
High: 89° (Heat Index: 96°)
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

Sunday Night: A chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.