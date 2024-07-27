KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
- Drier but heating back up Sunday
- Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 7 p.m.
High: 86°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms decrease.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm by morning.
Low: 71°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up. Slight chance of an early morning thunderstorm.
High: 89° (Heat Index: 96°)
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20
Sunday Night: A chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 70°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G20
