KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, a few thunderstorms may contain hail
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit tonight
- Looking dry and hotter Sunday through the Fourth.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The lowest chance will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A few thunderstorms may contain hail this afternoon and evening.
High: 83°
Wind: Light and variable
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some hail is possible.
Temperatures drop to 70°
Wind:NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the scattered showers and thunderstorms decreasing.
Low: 65°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and warm with a bit less humidity.
High: 86°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
