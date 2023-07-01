KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, a few thunderstorms may contain hail

Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit tonight

Looking dry and hotter Sunday through the Fourth.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The lowest chance will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A few thunderstorms may contain hail this afternoon and evening.

High: 83°

Wind: Light and variable

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some hail is possible.

Temperatures drop to 70°

Wind:NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the scattered showers and thunderstorms decreasing.

Low: 65°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and warm with a bit less humidity.

High: 86°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

