KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, few thunderstorms today, after 10 a.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today
- The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather
- Another wet period Tuesday-Friday next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 63º
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 42º
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and nice.
High: 65º
Wind: Light north
Sunday: Partly cloudy and very nice.
Low: 43º High: 70º
Wind: Light east
