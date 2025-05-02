Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, few thunderstorms today, after 10 a.m.

Highs today will be 60°-65°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today
  • The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather
  • Another wet period Tuesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.
High: 63º
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 42º
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy and nice.
High: 65º
Wind: Light north

Sunday:  Partly cloudy and very nice.
Low: 43º High: 70º
Wind: Light east

