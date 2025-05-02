KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, few thunderstorms today, after 10 a.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today

The weekend is lining up to have very nice weather

Another wet period Tuesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers & possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.

High: 63º

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 42º

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and nice.

High: 65º

Wind: Light north

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very nice.

Low: 43º High: 70º

Wind: Light east

