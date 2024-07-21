KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, perhaps a brief T-Storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today with temperatures 10 degrees below averag
- Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week
- Near 90 with more humidity later next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
This Evening: A nice evening with a few showers and thunderstorms around the area.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 64°
Wind: Almost none
Monday: Widely scattered showers and storms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 82°
Wind: Almost none
