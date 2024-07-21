Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, perhaps a brief T-Storm

Highs today will be 75°-80°.
and last updated 2024-07-21 08:39:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today with temperatures 10 degrees below averag
  • Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week
  • Near 90 with more humidity later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.
High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with a few showers and thunderstorms around the area.
Temperatures in the low 70s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 64°
Wind: Almost none

Monday: Widely scattered showers and storms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 82°
Wind: Almost none

