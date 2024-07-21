KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, perhaps a brief T-Storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today with temperatures 10 degrees below averag

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms keep temperatures below average until the middle of next week

Near 90 with more humidity later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

High: 79°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with a few showers and thunderstorms around the area.

Temperatures in the low 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Low: 64°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: Widely scattered showers and storms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening.

High: 82°

Wind: Almost none

