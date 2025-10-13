Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers through Tuesday, mostly west of Kansas City

Highs today will be 70°-75°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers today through Tuesday, mostly west of KC
  • Unseasonably warm weather Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to the 80s
  • A cold front moves through Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-Storms & more seasonable temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today, mostly west of KC
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 74°

Tonight: Scattered showers, mostly west of KC
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 60º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly west of KC
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 70°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Low: 63° High: 83°

