KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers through Tuesday, mostly west of Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers today through Tuesday, mostly west of KC

Unseasonably warm weather Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to the 80s

A cold front moves through Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-Storms & more seasonable temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today, mostly west of KC

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

High: 74°

Tonight: Scattered showers, mostly west of KC

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly west of KC

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

High: 70°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Low: 63° High: 83°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—