KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers through Tuesday, mostly west of Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers today through Tuesday, mostly west of KC
- Unseasonably warm weather Wednesday and Thursday as highs return to the 80s
- A cold front moves through Friday-Saturday with a chance of T-Storms & more seasonable temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today, mostly west of KC
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 74°
Tonight: Scattered showers, mostly west of KC
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 60º
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly west of KC
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 70°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Low: 63° High: 83°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—