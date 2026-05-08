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KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers today, afternoon storms for a few

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers will dot the area through much of today
  • The afternoon could bring some storms south and east of Kansas City (one or two may be strong)
  • Warmer for Saturday with a little bit of evening rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers coming and going. There could be a couple strong storms in Missouri south of I-70 in the afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 51°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. A few evening showers and storms.
High: 82°
Wind: W 10 mph

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