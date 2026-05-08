KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers today, afternoon storms for a few

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers will dot the area through much of today

The afternoon could bring some storms south and east of Kansas City (one or two may be strong)

Warmer for Saturday with a little bit of evening rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers coming and going. There could be a couple strong storms in Missouri south of I-70 in the afternoon.

High: 70°

Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 51°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. A few evening showers and storms.

High: 82°

Wind: W 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

