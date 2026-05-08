KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers today, afternoon storms for a few

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers will dot the area through much of today
- The afternoon could bring some storms south and east of Kansas City (one or two may be strong)
- Warmer for Saturday with a little bit of evening rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Showers coming and going. There could be a couple strong storms in Missouri south of I-70 in the afternoon.
High: 70°
Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 51°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. A few evening showers and storms.
High: 82°
Wind: W 10 mph
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