KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered snow showers after 2 PM into this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watch for a few morning slick spots
- Scattered snow showers are possible after 2 PM, ending around midnight, a dusting in a few locations
- Watch for black ice Sunday morning followed by sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures
- A bigger storm for Monday-Tuesday will bring rain, accumulating snow and wind
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Watch for morning slick spots then cloudy and cold. Scattered snow showers are possible after 2 PM.
High: 36°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
This Evening: Scattered snow showers with roads mostly damp to wet. A few slick spots are possible.
Temperatures around 32°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Scattered snow showers end followed by a clearing sky. Chance for black ice.
Low: 25°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Watch for morning black ice then partly to mostly sunny and cool
High: 41°
Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Rain and snow move in during the morning, changing to snow. Accumulating snow begins during the afternoon or evening.
Low: 33° High: 38°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Snow likely and windy. 2"-4" is possible before it ends during the afternoon.
Low: 31° Dropping to 28° during the afternoon
Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.