KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered snow showers after 2 PM into this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Watch for a few morning slick spots

Scattered snow showers are possible after 2 PM, ending around midnight, a dusting in a few locations

Watch for black ice Sunday morning followed by sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures

A bigger storm for Monday-Tuesday will bring rain, accumulating snow and wind

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Watch for morning slick spots then cloudy and cold. Scattered snow showers are possible after 2 PM.

High: 36°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered snow showers with roads mostly damp to wet. A few slick spots are possible.

Temperatures around 32°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Scattered snow showers end followed by a clearing sky. Chance for black ice.

Low: 25°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Watch for morning black ice then partly to mostly sunny and cool

High: 41°

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Rain and snow move in during the morning, changing to snow. Accumulating snow begins during the afternoon or evening.

Low: 33° High: 38°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Snow likely and windy. 2"-4" is possible before it ends during the afternoon.

Low: 31° Dropping to 28° during the afternoon

Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

