KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms possible this morning, followed by a hot and humid afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- There's a 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms this morning.
- Hot and humid weather will last through Saturday, with Friday being the hottest day and likely having a heat index over 100 degrees.
- Expect an unsettled weather pattern with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms from Saturday through early next week.
- Rain and storms are likely on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Showers and storms possible early in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
High: 91º
Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Humid and breezy.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 75º
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid.
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 94º
