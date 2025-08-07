Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms possible this morning, followed by a hot and humid afternoon

Chance of scattered showers and storms may develop this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There's a 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms this morning.
  • Hot and humid weather will last through Saturday, with Friday being the hottest day and likely having a heat index over 100 degrees.
  • Expect an unsettled weather pattern with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms from Saturday through early next week.
  • Rain and storms are likely on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Showers and storms possible early in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
High: 91º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Humid and breezy.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 75º

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid.
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 94º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.