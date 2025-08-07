KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms possible this morning, followed by a hot and humid afternoon

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

There's a 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms this morning.

Hot and humid weather will last through Saturday, with Friday being the hottest day and likely having a heat index over 100 degrees.

Expect an unsettled weather pattern with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms from Saturday through early next week.

Rain and storms are likely on Sunday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Showers and storms possible early in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

High: 91º Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Humid and breezy.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 75º Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid.

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

High: 94º Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area —

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.