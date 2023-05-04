KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms possible today & tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers help our developing drought Thursday & Friday
- Very warm and humid over the weekend with highs climbing to the upper 80s
- The warmth lasts next week with a few storm chances around
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds and humidity throughout the day. Rain and storms develop in the afternoon and could linger off & on during the evening and overnight.
High: 76°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Few showers around, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Any rain in the morning will taper off through the afternoon. It looks and feels much better for afternoon and evening activities!
High: 75°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Increasing sun and turning very warm and humid!
Low: 57° High: 87°, Record 89° set in 2004
Wind: S 15-25 mph
