KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms possible today & tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers help our developing drought Thursday & Friday

Very warm and humid over the weekend with highs climbing to the upper 80s

The warmth lasts next week with a few storm chances around

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds and humidity throughout the day. Rain and storms develop in the afternoon and could linger off & on during the evening and overnight.

High: 76°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Few showers around, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and mild.

Low: 56°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Any rain in the morning will taper off through the afternoon. It looks and feels much better for afternoon and evening activities!

High: 75°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Increasing sun and turning very warm and humid!

Low: 57° High: 87°, Record 89° set in 2004

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

