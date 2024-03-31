KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered t-storms today, some may contain hail, mostly north

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers & thunderstorms today, some may contain hail, mainly in northern Missouri

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms Sunday night through early Tuesday

Severe weather is most likely on Monday, the best chance of severe storms is south of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Sunday (Easter): A warm front traveling north creates a chance for scattered showers & T-Storms today, especially in northern Missouri, some may contain hail. Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid.

High: 76° KC, 50s northern Missouri, 80s south of I-70

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 58°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Several periods of rain and thunderstorms all day. Severe weather is possible, especially hail for KC Metro. The best chance of severe weather looks to be south of KC where there is a better chance of tornadoes.

High: 72° KC, 50s north to around 80° south.

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph, gusting higher in thunderstorms

