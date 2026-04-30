KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not part of the equation

Cool mornings for the next few days

A lot warmer by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, but storms will not be severe.

High: 65°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Departing clouds. Dropping to chilly temperatures.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A very slim chance of a sprinkle.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

