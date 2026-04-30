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KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon
Posted
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not part of the equation
  • Cool mornings for the next few days
  • A lot warmer by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, but storms will not be severe.
High: 65°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Departing clouds. Dropping to chilly temperatures.
Low: 40°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A very slim chance of a sprinkle.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

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