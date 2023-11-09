KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonally cool the next three days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds today as temperatures remain seasonally cool
- Nice, fall weather continues this weekend with sunshine; Staying dry over the next 10 days
- Highs return to the 60s starting Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures stay seasonally comfortable as the breezes die down.
High: 58°
Wind: N to SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and calm conditions as an area of high pressure builds in.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny skies with overall perfect fall conditions. Staying seasonally cool!
High: 55°
Wind: NW to E 5 mph
