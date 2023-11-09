KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonally cool the next three days

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds today as temperatures remain seasonally cool

Nice, fall weather continues this weekend with sunshine; Staying dry over the next 10 days

Highs return to the 60s starting Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures stay seasonally comfortable as the breezes die down.

High: 58°

Wind: N to SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and calm conditions as an area of high pressure builds in.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny skies with overall perfect fall conditions. Staying seasonally cool!

High: 55°

Wind: NW to E 5 mph

