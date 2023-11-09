Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonally cool the next three days

Temperatures drop today with highs in the 50s through Saturday
and last updated 2023-11-09 06:09:47-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds today as temperatures remain seasonally cool
  • Nice, fall weather continues this weekend with sunshine; Staying dry over the next 10 days
  • Highs return to the 60s starting Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. Temperatures stay seasonally comfortable as the breezes die down.
High: 58°
Wind: N to SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and calm conditions as an area of high pressure builds in.
Low: 35°

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny skies with overall perfect fall conditions. Staying seasonally cool!
High: 55°
Wind: NW to E 5 mph

