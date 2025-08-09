KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Countless rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night
- These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding
- Some locations may see 3"-6" of rain or more
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce 40 mph wind gusts. This afternoon and evening there may be a bit of a break.
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 89º Heat index: 95-100º
Tonight: Widespread thunderstorms will form across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri before midnight. They will likely head south around and after midnight to the I-70 corridor. Flash flooding and damaging wind are the main threats.
Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms
Low: 78º
Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and again at night. Thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding.
Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms
High: 82º
Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day. Storms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding. Some locations will see 3"-6" of rain or more by Monday night.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Low: 67º
High: 80º
