KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

Highs today will be 85°-90°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Countless rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night
  • These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding
  • Some locations may see 3"-6" of rain or more

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce 40 mph wind gusts. This afternoon and evening there may be a bit of a break.
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph
High: 89º Heat index: 95-100º

Tonight: Widespread thunderstorms will form across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri before midnight. They will likely head south around and after midnight to the I-70 corridor. Flash flooding and damaging wind are the main threats.
Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms
Low: 78º

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and again at night. Thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding.
Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms
High: 82º

Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day. Storms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding. Some locations will see 3"-6" of rain or more by Monday night.
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Low: 67º
High: 80º

