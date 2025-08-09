KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of thunderstorms, flash flooding main threat

WEATHER HEADLINES



Countless rounds of rain and storm chances are expected from today through Monday night

These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and flash flooding

Some locations may see 3"-6" of rain or more

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce 40 mph wind gusts. This afternoon and evening there may be a bit of a break.

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts 35 mph

High: 89º Heat index: 95-100º

Tonight: Widespread thunderstorms will form across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri before midnight. They will likely head south around and after midnight to the I-70 corridor. Flash flooding and damaging wind are the main threats.

Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms

Low: 78º

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the morning and again at night. Thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

Wind: Gust 30-60 mph in some T-Storms

High: 82º

Monday: Showers and storms are possible again throughout the day. Storms may produce strong wind gusts and flash flooding. Some locations will see 3"-6" of rain or more by Monday night.

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Low: 67º

High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—