KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms over, more rain possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance of storms late this morning through evening
- Significantly milder next several days
- Next chance of storms Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms redevelop from late morning throughout the day and into the evening. Rain chance at 20%, low chance of severe weather.
High: 81°
Wind: N-NW 10-15mph
Tonight: Showers possible, especially south of I-70.
Low: 61°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with overall comfortable conditions, especially for early July
High: 80°
Wind: N-NE10-15mph
