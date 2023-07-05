KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms over, more rain possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chance of storms late this morning through evening

Significantly milder next several days

Next chance of storms Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms redevelop from late morning throughout the day and into the evening. Rain chance at 20%, low chance of severe weather.

High: 81°

Wind: N-NW 10-15mph

Tonight: Showers possible, especially south of I-70.

Low: 61°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny with overall comfortable conditions, especially for early July

High: 80°

Wind: N-NE10-15mph

