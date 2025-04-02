KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible through the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A line of severe storms producing strong, damaging wind & hail will sweep across KC from 5-8am
- Storms could weaken slightly east of KC during the mid-morning hours
- Rest of the day stays windy, cloudy & mild with temperatures slightly above average for early April
- Temps dip to the 50s Thursday - Monday with chances of rain over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Monitoring the line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will sweep across our region during the morning commute. The severe threat dwindles after 9-10am. Staying windy through the day while temperatures are still mild.
High: 66°
Wind: SW 15-30, Gusts 40 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy while the wind dies down.
Low: 45°
Wind: W-SW to N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with some rain possible during the morning and afternoon, especially for areas south of I-70. The severe threat stays well to our south.
High: 59°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
